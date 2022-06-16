2022 June 16 08:59

MABUX: Sharp irregular changes to prevail in Global bunker market on June 16

Global bunker indices to continue irregular changes with no firm trend

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued irregular changes with no firm trend as of June 15:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 759.55 (-5.59)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1 097.66 (+5.40)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 393.21 (+18.94)



MABUX Market/Digital Index (MDI) (comparison of market bunker prices vs. MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on June 15 showed irregular changes. In particular, for the first time in the past three months, 380 HSFO fuel turned out to be undervalued in all four selected ports: in Rotterdam by minus $45 (minus $43 a day earlier), in Singapore by minus $82 (minus $77), in Fujairah by minus $35 (minus $33) and in Houston by minus $14 (plus $11). The MDI changes were minor.



In the VLSFO segment, the MDI index, on the contrary, registered an overcharge on June 15 in all four selected ports: Rotterdam - plus $ 62 (plus $ 64 the day before), Singapore - plus $ 188 (plus $ 200), Fujairah - plus $ 171 (no changes) and Houston - plus $47 (plus $38). In this bunker fuel segment, MDI did not have a single trend: in Rotterdam and Singapore, the overpricing decreased, in Fujairah it did not change, and in Houston it increased slightly. Meantime, in Singapore, the overcharge premium of VLSFO fuel fell below $200.



In the MGO LS fuel grade segment, MDI index on June 15 showed an overcharge in all selected ports.: Rotterdam - plus $ 2 (plus $ 52 the day before), Singapore - plus $ 28 (plus $ 38), Fujairah - plus $ 158 (plus $ 190) and Houston - plus $45 (plus $66). Overcharge premium declined slightly. The most significant change was the narrowing of fuel overcharge premium in Rotterdam by 50 points.



We expect global bunker indices to continue irregular changes with no firm trend: 380 HSFO – minus 10-15 USD / MT, VLSFO – minus 10-20 USD / MT, MGO LS – plus 10-30 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com