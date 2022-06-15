2022 June 15 18:36

Julián Fernández appointed as Managing Director of APM Terminals Poti

Mr. Fernández became a member of APM Terminals Poti team in February 2020 in the role of Chief Financial Officer / Deputy MD and therefore has a detailed understanding of the terminal’s business, client base, and the stakeholder landscape, according to the company's release.



Mr. Fernández joined A.P. Moller - Maersk starting in 2001 as a graduate trainee. He holds an MSc in Economics and an MBA with a focus on Investments Appraisals and Valuation. After having worked in both Maersk and Damco in several countries in Europe and Latin America, in December 2011 he moved to APM Terminals Corporate Development, based in Panama. In this role his primary focus was identifying and securing new port and terminal investments in Latin America. From 2014, he became part of the Latin America regional leadership team heading up the Corporate Development activities throughout that region.