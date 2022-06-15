2022 June 15 16:02

NOVATEK set to build additional 30 vessels for operation on the Northern Sea Route - Evgeny Ambrosov

The need for a fleet is calculated based on the volumes of gas produced by the company



PAO NOVATEK plans to order the construction of additional thirty vessels for gas cargoes transportation on the Northern Sea Route, the company executive said at a seminar on shipbuilding and ship repair in the Arctic as part of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2022).





“NOVATEK currently has in commercial operation for the Yamal LNG project 28 vessels that are engaged in the transportation of LNG and stable gas condensate. The plans of NOVATEK and the company's projects include the construction of yet another 30 vessels. Actually, 30 vessels are on newbuilding order list, which will also be operated on the Northern Sea Route,” Evgeny Ambrosov. Deputy Chairman of the Board of PAO NOVATEK was quoted as saying.



Speaking about the criteria for assessment of the company's need for ice-class LNG carriers, Mr Ambrosov explained that "the transportation of one million of produced LNG should be carried out by one vessel." That is, the need for a fleet is calculated based on the volumes of gas produced by the company.