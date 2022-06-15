2022 June 15 16:13

Shipping company CSPL celebrates a centenary

The inland waterway shipping company, CSPL, was founded in the Czech town of Děčín 100 years ago, according to the company's release.

Rhenus PartnerShip-CSPL, which has its headquarters in Děčín, transports bulk and heavy goods, general cargo as well as investment and construction parts. The inland waterway company plies the waterways of Central Europe with its fleet, but it mainly focuses on the German canal network and the river Elbe. Rhenus PartnerShip completed its portfolio of inland waterway shipping activities by taking over the Czech company. Rhenus PartnerShip-CSPL transported 315,753 tonnes of goods in all last year.

