2022 June 15 12:35

Ocean Yield AS acquires a 5,500 TEU container vessel

Ocean Yield AS has agreed to purchase a 5,500 TEU container vessel newbuilding under construction at HJ Shipbuilding, Korea, according to the company's release. The vessel is built with a design enabling it to be converted to dual fuel operation with methanol as fuel.

Delivery of the vessel is expected in November 2023. Upon delivery, the vessel will commence a seven-year time charter contract to ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. which will add approximately USD 80 million to the Company’s EBITDA backlog.