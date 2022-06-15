2022 June 15 11:50

ICS launches new ‘Shipping Policy Principles for Pandemic Recovery’ during WTO Ministerial Conference

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), alongside other leading business organisations, is joining WTO Ministers from across the world in Geneva this week, aiming to deliver concrete results at the organisation’s upcoming 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12), according to ICS's release.

This Dialogue will serve as an opportunity for senior government officials and industry to exchange views on critical issues and challenges confronting the Multilateral Trading System, in the context of recent developments impacting the global economy, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, global energy crises and recovery from COVID-19.



The new Shipping Policy Principles strengthen the shipping industry’s commitment to the maintenance of a rules-based global trading system and a global regulatory framework which embraces open markets and fair competition; plus strict adherence to internationally adopted standards. ICS outlines ten ‘Policy Priorities’ and complementary ‘Calls to Action’ by governments in critical policy areas, to help support efficiency of the global maritime transport system which carries about 90% of world trade, the majority which now serves the economies of developing countries.