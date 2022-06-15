2022 June 15 11:30

Konecranes receives order for Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane from Venetian port

The FHP Group has ordered an eco-efficient Generation 6 Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for their Multi Service Terminal in the Marghera Port near Venice, in northern Italy, according to the company's release. The crane will upgrade their bulk handling operations by increasing efficiency while reducing local exhaust emissions. The order was booked in April 2022 and the crane will be delivered and commissioned in November.

The FHP Holding Portuale Group manages logistic platforms in Carrara, Livorno, Monfalcone and Venice, creating a strategic link between the Adriatic and Tyrrhenian to support the competitiveness of the Italian industry. FHP manages the Multi Service Terminal (MST) in Venice, which provides a wide range of port handling services including bulk cargo handling. The new crane will provide added capacity for MST’s bulk cargo handling operations.



The new crane is a Konecranes Gottwald ESP.7B Mobile Harbor Crane, with a working radius of 51 m and a capacity of 125 t. The crane is equipped for an external power supply, for zero local exhaust emissions and reduced noise when operated via the harbor mains. For unplugged operation, the crane uses an onboard diesel generator set that complies with EU Stage V emission standards. Specially adapted for bulk handling, it features strong lifting capacity curves for improved performance. It also has smart software and digital services in line with Italy’s National Industry 4.0 Plan, a state strategy that encourages industrial innovation.



This is part of Ecolifting, Konecranes’ continuous work to decrease the carbon footprints of our customers. From eco-optimizing diesel drives to hybridization and fully electric fleets, we will continue to do more with less.



FHP Holding Portuale (FHP), part of F2i sgr, Italy’s largest independent infrastructure funds manager, with assets of over Euro 6 billion under management, representing one of the principal Italian port hubs, specializing in the breakbulk and general cargo sector, strategically supplying and servicing some of the largest Italian industries active in the Upper Adriatic and Tyrrhenian Sea. FHP Group is born with the aim of adapting innovation, development, and sustainability in the sector to the changing demands of the market.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2021, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has approximately 16,600 employees in around 50 countries.