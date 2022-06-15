2022 June 15 11:10

Yang Ming to add 11,000 TEU vessel

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp. (Yang Ming) welcomes its latest 11,000 TEU container vessel, ‘YM Tranquility.’ This vessel was chartered from Shoei Kisen Kaisha, Ltd., built by Imabari Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., and named at a ceremony held at Imabari Marugame Shipyard, according to the company's release.

To optimize Yang Ming’s mid- to long-term operational efficiency, the company ordered a total of fourteen 11,000 TEU newbuildings through long-term charter agreements with ship owners. YM Tranquility is the eleventh in the series and will be delivered on June 22nd. This type of vessel has a nominal capacity of 11,860 TEU and is equipped with 1,000 plugs for reefer containers. With a length of 333.9 meters, a width of 48.4 meters, a draft of 16 meters, these vessels are designed to cruise at a speed of up to 23 knots. Given stricter environmental regulations, the ship is equipped with various environmental features including scrubbers, Water Ballast Treatment Plant and Alternative Marine Power system.

In addition, the ship’s twin-island design can increase loading capacity and navigational visibility to ensure more efficiency and safety. The ship hull form optimization is conducive to energy saving and overall emission reduction. Moreover, with shorter length and beam, the ship can smoothly maneuver during berthing or departure at major ports worldwide and pass through the new Panama Canal with ease. As such, these new ships will bring greater flexibility in Yang Ming’s vessel deployment.

A total of ten newbuildings from the series have been delivered and join Yang Ming fleet. These vessels will rejuvenate the Company’s global fleet, reduce unit cost, and improve energy efficiency. The optimization will also diversify Yang Ming’s fleet. YM Tranquility will be deployed on Yang Ming’s Trans-Pacific service PN3 after delivery. Considering the upcoming peak season, the deployment will not only meet customer needs, but also maximize capacity utilization, while increasing Yang Ming’s competitiveness. The new vessel will enhance Yang Ming’s global fleet and service network. The port rotation of PN3 is Hong Kong - Yantian - Shanghai - Pusan - Vancouver - Tacoma/Seattle - Pusan - Kaohsiung - Hong Kong.