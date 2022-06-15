2022 June 15 09:55

ABS and Arcsilea to study the future of CII, EEXI and EEDI for the European Commission

A consortium between ABS and Arcsilea has won a tender from the European Commission, Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) to carry out a technical study on the Future of Ship Energy Efficiency Measures, according to ABS's release.

The 15-month-long project will analyze the IMO’s CII, EEXI and EEDI framework and provide recommendations for further development, effective implementation and enforcement.

The initiative is part of the Smart and Sustainable Mobility Strategy adopted by the European Commission, which calls for the European Union to establish sustainability standards with the IMO.