2022 June 14 16:48
Port of Singapore throughput in January-May 2022 fell 5%
Cargo volume of the Port of Singapore in January-May 2022 decreased by 5% from the same five-month period a year ago, to 240 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.
The numbers include 8,1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-23%), and 76,9 million tonnes oil products (-5%).
Container traffic fell by 2.4% to 15.24 million TEUs.
Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo
