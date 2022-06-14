2022 June 14 16:48

Port of Singapore throughput in January-May 2022 fell 5%

Cargo volume of the Port of Singapore in January-May 2022 decreased by 5% from the same five-month period a year ago, to 240 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

The numbers include 8,1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-23%), and 76,9 million tonnes oil products (-5%).



Container traffic fell by 2.4% to 15.24 million TEUs.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo