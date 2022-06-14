2022 June 14 17:06

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquires MV Werften

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) is to take over the shipyard location of MV Werften in Wismar. The employees were informed about this development at a meeting today by the insolvency administrator, Dr. Christoph Morgen, in the presence of the Minister of Economics Reinhard Meyer, CEO Oliver Burkhard and IG Metall district manager Daniel Friedrich. With this move, one of the most traditional shipbuilding locations in Germany once again has a long-term outlook.

With a view to the future, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems could produce submarines in Wismar during the course of 2024. The main impetus for this is an order for more submarines from the German government and the resulting investments in the upgrading of the shipyard. The extent of such a commitment by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems depends on the scope of the contract award: more orders means more jobs. If production ramps up in the course of 2024, some 800 new employees could be hired by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. Moreover, if additional orders are received in the surface sector, this number could even increase to over 1,500 employees at the Wismar site.

The contract now signed marks the end of an open investment process for the Wismar shipyard lasting several months.

The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. In addition to the necessary investments in the infrastructure, further qualification of the staff is also necessary. If the order situation allows, they will be recruited primarily from a transfer company set up for the former employees of MV Werften. In addition, there is consensus on, among other things, the employment of apprentices and the establishment of co-determination structures. This was agreed by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and IG Metall Coast.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is one of the world’s leading naval companies with approx. 6,500 employees, and is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. More than 180 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again.