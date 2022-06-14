2022 June 14 16:29

Five-month throughput of Port of Ventspils increased by 22%

The number of ship calls at the port was 574 vessels



Cargo traffic at the Latvia’s Port of Ventspils in January-May 2022 rose by 22% from the same period a year earlier reaching 6.35 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

The volume includes 2.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo, which represents a 44-percent drop, 2.47 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (an increase of 2.7 times) and 1.22 million tonnes of general cargo (+13 %).



The number of ship calls was 574 units, including 452 dry cargo ships and 122 tankers.

The Port of Ventspils is located near the Venta River. There are several terminals at the port for handling crude oil and oil products, liquid bulk cargo, including chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro cargo. Cargo volume of the port in 2021 reached 11 million tonnes.