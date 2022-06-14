2022 June 14 16:11

Cargo volume of Port of Helsinki in January-May 2022 rose 7.6%





Freight traffic at the Finland based Port of Helsinki in January through May 2022 increased by 7.6% compared to the five-month period a year ago to 6.37 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed.



The volume of unitized goods rose by 6.1% reaching 5.3 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo increased by 6.7% to 586 000 tonnes, while container traffic decreased by 2.4% to 201 500 TEUs. Handling of trucks and semitrailers at the port rose by 10% to 292 800 units.



Passengers traffic jumped by 241.7% and totaled 2.32 million people. The number of ship calls increased by 5.8% to 2977 vessels.



The Port of Helsinki is one of the largest ports in Finland, primary passenger port and the third leading port in the Baltic Sea. The Port of Helsinki accounts for 77% of Finland's passenger traffic. In 2020, the port handled 13.3 million tonnes of cargo.