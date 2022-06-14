2022 June 14 15:40

Wartsila biogas upgrading plant will help turn grass into gas

The technology group Wartsila will supply its Puregas CA50 biogas upgrading plant for an innovative Green Gas Mill project in the U.K. designed to turn grass into gas that can be used to heat homes, according to the company's release. The project is being headed by Ecotricity, a British energy company dedicated to fighting climate change by ending the use of fossil fuels.

The order with Wartsila was placed in April 2022. When operational in 2023, this will be the first Green Gas Mill in the U.K, making an important step towards creating a green economy. The proven technology process works with grass that has been broken down in a silage container for approximately two months. It is then put into a digester, where it gives off a methane-rich gas to be fed into the domestic gas network.

The Wartsila biogas upgrading plant refines the gas before it is sent to the grid.

Green grass is carbon neutral in that the CO2 it absorbs whilst growing is released back into the atmosphere when the methane is burned. Fossil gas, by comparison, releases CO2 that is not in the atmosphere now, meaning that it is a net addition to atmospheric CO2. Ecotricity plans to build many more Green Gas Mills in the future. The company calculates that 3000 installations would provide enough gas to fuel all 22 million homes that are currently on Britain's gas grid.

