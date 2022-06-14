2022 June 14 15:04

Volvo Penta expands its marine IMO Tier III range with new D13 solutions

Volvo Penta has expanded its marine IMO Tier III range with new D13 solutions, demonstrating the company’s commitment to exceeding today’s best practice while in parallel innovating future technologies. The new solutions are already making contributions to society.



This latest launch expands the range of marine commercial Volvo Penta D13 IMO III solutions for IPS-1200, IPS-1350, D13-900, and D13-1000. Each package exceeds the strict IMO III standards and also offers customers the most compact IMO III solution on the market.

The Volvo Penta D13 IMO III package upgrade boasts a power output of up to 735 kW for inboard and auxiliary applications and is approved for E3 and C1 cycles. The reduction in NOx and hydrocarbon (HC) will decrease from currently permitted levels of 5.6 g/kWh down to 2.0 g/kWh.

The SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) system can be installed in either a vertical or horizontal position, thanks to the brand-new seamlessly rotating outlet, which adds to the versatility of this complete solution.

These latest advancements in efficiency exceed IMO III compliance, demonstrating the Volvo Penta ethos of pushing design beyond its limit rather than settling for base requirements.



On the water, the new Volvo Penta D13 IMO III solutions mean that high-speed vessels can easily comply with IMO III requirements.

Volvo Penta and Norwegian shipyard Måløy Verft have just delivered the first installation of the new Volvo Penta D13-1000 IMO III package: the new Norwegian ambulance boat Rosesol is a 23-meter high-speed fiberglass catamaran with an 8-meter beam, powered by twin Volvo Penta D13-1000 IMO III. Rosesol is capable of speeds of more than 30 knots. The new vessel launched in May 2022 and now services an area on the country’s west coast spanning some 100 nautical miles and more than 200 islands.



Based on extensively tested Volvo Group technology, the solution has already proved itself in tough marine conditions, having undergone extensive testing at sea. The system is built to handle high sulfur fuel (up to 1000 ppm) and cope with high back pressure while maintaining engine efficiency and drivability.

The new Volvo Penta D13 IMO III package upgrade follows the earlier releases of the Volvo Penta D13 offer for marine commercial, D8, and D16 solutions that also meet the stringent IMO III requirements.

Volvo Penta is working on numerous pathways to support its customers’ sustainability journeys – through improvements in efficiency, emission reductions, and later, by enabling seamless integration of hybrid power and alternative fuel solutions.



The Volvo Penta IMO Tier III solution is the most compact on the market – making the transition to IMO III compliance simple, both for Volvo Penta IPS (Inboard Performance System) and traditional inboard shaft installations. The compact design means that existing Volvo Penta IPS-powered vessels will be able to fit the system without engine room alterations.



Volvo Penta supplies a fully integrated system that is designed, developed, and manufactured by one company. So, customers can expect the same professional streamlined aftermarket support that Volvo Penta is renowned for. In addition to this, the Volvo Penta SCR system does not require service, as it has the same life span as the engine it is coupled with.



Volvo Penta has been able to fulfill IMO III targets while reducing fuel consumption. Despite the SCR adding exhaust backpressure, the engine power output remains unchanged.



