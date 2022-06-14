2022 June 14 14:23

WinGD and Hyundai Heavy Industries collaborate on ammonia two-stroke engine development

WinGD and Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine Machinery Division (EMD) are to collaborate on delivering the first WinGD engine capable of running on ammonia, providing a vital step in shipping’s progress towards decarbonisation, according to WinGD release.

Under an MOU (Memo of Understanding) signed during the Posidonia exhibition on the 7th of June, the two parties will aim to deliver a first engine by 2025, in line with WinGD’s previously announced timeframe for bringing ammonia engines to market. The project will explore ammonia concepts for both diesel-fuelled WinGD X-type engines and dual-fuel LNG X-DF engines.



The project will include developing relevant safety, emissions abatement and fuel supply solutions for ammonia engines targeting the local market.

Ammonia-fuelled engines will join WinGD’s solutions ecosystem designed to help ship owners and operators decarbonise their vessels.

Alongside its multi-fuel engines WinGD has developed a range of optimisation solutions, including hybrid power system integration and state-of-the-art digital optimisation systems, to minimise fuel costs and provide operational flexibility.