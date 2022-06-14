-
2022 June 14 13:13
Five-month cargo volume of Russian seaports remains unchanged, at 340.7 million tonnes
Throughput remains at previous year level with 1852 passenger ships received and handled at seaports
Freight traffic at Russian seaports in January - May 2022 remained at the level of the five-month period 2021 and totaled 340.7 million tonnes, the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) said.
In the reporting period, dry cargo volume was 155.0 million tonnes (-6.3%). This includes: coal 77.7 million tonnes (-6.8%), containerized cargo – 21.0 million tonnes (-17.2 %), grain – 13.0 million tonnes (-9.8%), mineral fertilizers – 8.3 million tonnes (+8.1%), ore – 5.5 million tonnes (+26.9%), ferrous metals –11.2 million tonnes (-11.5%).
Handling in liquid bulk segment reached 185.7 million tonnes (+6.0%), including crude oil – 109.7 million tonnes (+14.5%), oil products – 57.7 million tonnes (-7.7% ), liquefied natural gas – 16.0 million tonnes (+8.8%), food – 2.0 million tonnes (+6.0%).
Handling of exports at the country’s seaports totaled 269.3 million tonnes (-1.0%), of import cargo – 15.4 million tonnes (-5.4%). The volume of transit cargo rose 3.2% to 27.4 million tonnes and of short sea traffic increased by 10.9% to 28 .6 million tonnes.
Cargo traffic at the seaports of the Arctic Basin in January-May reached 40.7 million tonnes (+5.2%), including dry cargo – to 10.2 million tonnes (-7.0%), liquid bulk cargo – 30.5 million tonnes (+10.0%). Throughput of the ports of Murmansk climbed to 23.3 million tonnes (+0.6%), of Sabetta – 12.3 million tonnes (+4.4%), of Varandey – 2.7 million tonnes (+39.3%) and Arkhangelsk – 1.1 million tonnes (-12.2%).
The five-month volume of the Baltic basin seaports was 102.7 million tonnes (+0.3%). This includes the volume of dry cargo – 40.2 million tonnes (-15.3%), liquid bulk cargo – 62.5 million tonnes (+13,8%). Handling of cargo at the ports of Ust-Luga amounted to 47.4 million tonnes (+8.0%), the Greater Port of St. Petersburg – 18.7 million tonnes (-26.1%), Primorsk – 25.8 million tonnes (+19.1%). %), Vysotsk – 6.4 million tonnes (-10.4%).
Freight traffic at the seaports of the Azov-Black Sea basin rose to 104.0 million tonnes (+1.4%). This includes: dry cargo – 44.4 million tonnes (+1.5%), liquid bulk cargo – 59.6 million tonnes ( +1.3%). Cargo throughput at the following ports: Novorossiysk amounted – 64.1 million tonnes (+7.9%), Tuapse – 7.5 million tonnes (-33.2%), Rostov-on-Don – 4.9 million tonnes (-21.2%), Taman – 17.1 million tonnes (+31.3%), Kavkaz – 4.2 million tonnes (-20.9%).
Cargo volume at the seaports of the Caspian Basin declined to 2.2 million tonnes (-31.1%), including dry cargo – 0.9 million tonnes (-17.8%), liquid bulk cargo – 1.3 million tonnes (-38.7%). Handling of cargo at the ports of Makhachkala also decreased to 1.2 million tonnes (-34.6%), and at Astrakhan – to 0.8 million tonnes (-20.8%).
The seaports of the Far Eastern Basin handled 91.1 million tonnes (-2.9%) of different cargo. This includes: dry cargo – 59.3 million tonnes (-4.6%), liquid bulk cargo – 31.8 million tonnes (+0.3%). Throughput at the following ports: Vostochny – 33.0 million tonnes (+3.4%), Vanino – 15.2 million tonnes (-3.0%), Nakhodka – 10.3 million tonnes (-14.9%), Vladivostok – 12 .8 million tonnes (+5.5%), Prigorodnoye – 7.1 million tonnes (+5.0%), De-Kastri – 3.5 million tonnes (-30.6%).
Russian seaports passenger terminals handled in January-May 1,852 passenger ships (a decrease by 2.6 times) and 1,166,200 (+18.6%) people (+18.6%). This figure includes the number of passengers on departed ships – 1,126,600 (+23.5%), and 39,600 arrived passengers (-44.0%). There were no transit passengers during the five-month period.
Passengers was served at dedicated passenger terminals in the ports of Sevastopol – 1 086 300 people (+29.1%), of Yalta – 56 500 people (-35.3%), of Sochi – 12 600 (a 3.3 times decrease).
