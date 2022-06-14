  • Home
  • News
  • Five-month cargo volume of Russian seaports remains unchanged, at 340.7 million tonnes
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 14 13:13

    Five-month cargo volume of Russian seaports remains unchanged, at 340.7 million tonnes

    Throughput remains at previous year level with 1852 passenger ships received and handled at seaports

    Photo credit: ASOP

    Freight traffic at Russian seaports in January - May 2022 remained at the level of the five-month period 2021 and totaled 340.7 million tonnes, the Association of Commercial Sea Ports (ASOP) said.

    In the reporting period, dry cargo volume was 155.0 million tonnes (-6.3%). This includes: coal  77.7 million tonnes (-6.8%), containerized cargo – 21.0 million tonnes (-17.2 %), grain – 13.0 million tonnes (-9.8%), mineral fertilizers – 8.3 million tonnes (+8.1%), ore – 5.5 million tonnes (+26.9%), ferrous metals –11.2 million tonnes (-11.5%).

    Handling in liquid bulk segment reached 185.7 million tonnes (+6.0%), including crude oil – 109.7 million tonnes (+14.5%), oil products – 57.7 million tonnes (-7.7% ), liquefied natural gas – 16.0 million tonnes (+8.8%), food – 2.0 million tonnes (+6.0%).

    Handling of exports at the country’s seaports totaled 269.3 million tonnes (-1.0%), of import cargo – 15.4 million tonnes (-5.4%). The volume of transit cargo rose 3.2% to 27.4 million tonnes and of short sea traffic increased by 10.9% to 28 .6 million tonnes.

    Cargo traffic at the seaports of the Arctic Basin in January-May reached 40.7 million tonnes (+5.2%), including dry cargo – to 10.2 million tonnes (-7.0%), liquid bulk cargo – 30.5 million tonnes (+10.0%). Throughput of the ports of Murmansk climbed to 23.3 million tonnes (+0.6%), of Sabetta – 12.3 million tonnes (+4.4%), of Varandey – 2.7 million tonnes (+39.3%) and Arkhangelsk – 1.1 million tonnes (-12.2%).

    The five-month volume of the Baltic basin seaports was 102.7 million tonnes (+0.3%). This includes the volume of dry cargo – 40.2 million tonnes (-15.3%), liquid bulk cargo – 62.5 million tonnes (+13,8%). Handling of cargo at the ports of Ust-Luga amounted to 47.4 million tonnes (+8.0%), the Greater Port of St. Petersburg – 18.7 million tonnes (-26.1%), Primorsk – 25.8 million tonnes (+19.1%). %), Vysotsk – 6.4 million tonnes (-10.4%).

    Freight traffic at the seaports of the Azov-Black Sea basin rose to 104.0 million tonnes (+1.4%). This includes: dry cargo – 44.4 million tonnes (+1.5%), liquid bulk cargo – 59.6 million tonnes ( +1.3%). Cargo throughput at the following ports: Novorossiysk amounted – 64.1 million tonnes (+7.9%), Tuapse – 7.5 million tonnes (-33.2%), Rostov-on-Don – 4.9 million tonnes (-21.2%), Taman – 17.1 million tonnes (+31.3%), Kavkaz – 4.2 million tonnes (-20.9%).

    Cargo volume at the seaports of the Caspian Basin declined to 2.2 million tonnes (-31.1%), including dry cargo – 0.9 million tonnes (-17.8%), liquid bulk cargo – 1.3 million tonnes (-38.7%). Handling of cargo at the ports of Makhachkala also decreased to 1.2 million tonnes (-34.6%), and at Astrakhan – to 0.8 million tonnes (-20.8%).

    The seaports of the Far Eastern Basin handled 91.1 million tonnes (-2.9%) of different cargo. This includes: dry cargo – 59.3 million tonnes (-4.6%), liquid bulk cargo – 31.8 million tonnes (+0.3%). Throughput at the following ports: Vostochny – 33.0 million tonnes (+3.4%), Vanino – 15.2 million tonnes (-3.0%), Nakhodka – 10.3 million tonnes (-14.9%), Vladivostok – 12 .8 million tonnes (+5.5%), Prigorodnoye – 7.1 million tonnes (+5.0%), De-Kastri – 3.5 million tonnes (-30.6%).

    Russian seaports passenger terminals handled in January-May 1,852 passenger ships (a decrease by 2.6 times) and 1,166,200 (+18.6%) people (+18.6%). This figure includes the number of passengers on departed ships – 1,126,600 (+23.5%), and 39,600 arrived passengers (-44.0%). There were no transit passengers during the five-month period.

    Passengers was served at dedicated passenger terminals in the ports of Sevastopol – 1 086 300 people (+29.1%), of Yalta – 56 500 people (-35.3%), of Sochi – 12 600 (a 3.3 times decrease).

Другие новости по темам: ASOP, cargo traffic  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 14

17:26 TotalEnergies and Adani join forces to create a world-class green hydrogen company
17:06 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquires MV Werften
16:48 Port of Singapore throughput in January-May 2022 fell 5%
16:44 APM Terminals appoints interim COO
16:39 Cargo volume of Port of Shanghai in January-May 2022 decreased by 9% amid lockdown
16:29 Five-month throughput of Port of Ventspils increased by 22%
16:24 IMO approves Mediterranean Sea emission control area
16:11 Cargo volume of Port of Helsinki in January-May 2022 rose 7.6%
16:05 Vestdavit wins contract with Thoma-Sea for davit systems on pair of NOAA ocean research newbuilds
15:40 Wartsila biogas upgrading plant will help turn grass into gas
15:04 Volvo Penta expands its marine IMO Tier III range with new D13 solutions
14:31 Hydrogen at risk of being the great missed opportunity of the energy transition - DNV
14:23 WinGD and Hyundai Heavy Industries collaborate on ammonia two-stroke engine development
13:54 Russia becomes India's second biggest oil exporter - Reuters
13:13 Five-month cargo volume of Russian seaports remains unchanged, at 340.7 million tonnes
13:03 Korean Register launches class notation for safe marine transportation of electric vehicles
12:55 Battery System for Hagland’s new hybrid self-discharging coaster enables zero-emission port calls
12:12 Freight traffic resumed at multimodal and river checkpoints with China
11:36 State acceptance trials of 4395-series non-self-propelled dredger completed at SSK
11:32 World Crane Services launches consultancy arm to serve global ports and terminals
10:51 Kuwait’s Al-Zour Refinery starts up
10:33 Russian Gov’t gives nod to Magadan port territory expansion
10:06 Russian Gov’t eases additional certification requirement for inland vessel licensed masters
09:52 Crude oil futures climb following monrning decline
09:11 MABUX: Global bunker indices to continue irregular changes with no firm trend on June 14
09:05 Iran kicks off pilot transit via North-South Corridor

2022 June 13

18:52 Ocean Yield invests in construction of a dual-fuel vessel with methanol as fuel
15:36 Ports of LA and LB delay consideration of container dwell fee until June 17
14:29 Port of Québec reports excellent FY despite the pandemic
12:07 NextGen District takes shape with players in green hydrogen and circular water use
11:35 MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Jun 13
10:59 Namura Shipbuilding hosts naming ceremony for ENERGIA AZALEA

2022 June 12

15:08 thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquires MV Werften
11:37 ABP hands Hams Hall operations to Maritime Transport
10:49 BDP International announces new digital product classification tool

2022 June 11

14:51 Carnival's cruise ship Carnival Freedom returns to service
12:07 KR publishes guidelines on vessel storage tank materials for alternative fuels
11:32 New discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea - Equinor
10:13 EU regulation needs to protect European shipping interests, says UGS President from POSIDONIA 2022

2022 June 10

18:05 Argentina university study: La Plata, Dock Sud able to support trade volumes in Greater Buenos Aires
17:46 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:15 Silversea Cruises completes its full return to service with all 10 ships now in operation
16:05 LR and Blue Sea Power sign energy transition project for three Greek islands
15:45 May marks a peak in container prices for the first time in 5 months - report Container xChange
15:14 Net zero emissions by 2050 are not achievable without carbon capture - ABS
15:04 Port of Long Beach joins the Green Shipping Corridor
14:44 ABS, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering and GasLog agree to develop carbon capture onboard technology
14:33 Bank of Russia cuts key rate to 9.50% per annum
14:08 Boskalis wins summary proceedings against payment of EUR 39.5 million in bank guarantees due to sanctions on Russian project
13:32 FMC approves $2 mln settlement agreement with Hapag-Lloyd
13:02 Port of Long Beach сontainer throughput down 1.8% to 890,989 TEU in May 2022
12:30 DNV launches new SEEMP III Generator
11:41 Freeport LNG shuts down following an explosion at its Texas Gulf Coast facility
11:20 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:13 Etihad cargo to increase frequencies to key destinations in the summer months
10:32 IMO delegates visiting world’s most environmentally friendly tanker in central London
09:39 Crude oil futures show moderate decrease amid concerns over possible lockdown in China
09:02 Cheniere and Equinor sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Jun 10

2022 June 9

19:15 Shipbuilding in Russia gets less state support compared to shipbuilding in other countries - USC