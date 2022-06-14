2022 June 14 11:36

State acceptance trials of 4395-series non-self-propelled dredger completed at SSK

The dredging vessel is intended for Sevvodput Authority



The state acceptance trials completion approval certificate was signed by the state commission at Gorodets, Nizhny Novgorod Region based Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation (SSK,) on June 10, 2022, for an Ice 10 non-self-propelled dredger (O 2.0) of Project 4395, Rosmorport said.



The Severo-Dvinsky 701 dredger is the second in a seven vessels series being built under the State contract as part of the Comprehensive Plan for the Modernization and Expansion of the Main Infrastructure until 2024. The vessel will handed over to the Authority of the North Dvina Basin of Inland Waterways.



The series lead dredger was handed over in June 2021 to the Authority of the Kama Basin of Inland Waterways.



The dredging vessels series State Customer of is Rechvodput. The Project 4395 design was developed by Rostov based Stapel Central Design Bureau ("Stapel").



The dredgers, with a capacity of 700 cbm/h with a set of cutteheads, was designed for the dredging of sand, silty and gravel soils applying suction and split hopper barges, in basins and on shipping lanes, for dams land reclamation. The material will be either dumped onto split hopper barges or to shore through a 500-meter pipeline.



The new dredgers will be used for maintenance dredging of inland waterways to design depths to ensure the safety of navigation and increase the transport of goods by inland vessels.



The completion of the entire series in accordance with the state contract is scheduled for the 4Q 2024.



General characteristics:

LOA: 55.10 m;

Breadth: 10.50 m;

Depth: 3.65 m;

Loaded draught: 1.30 m;

Crew: 28;

Capacity: 700 cbm/h



Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation (SSK) was established in 2001 on the basis of Gorodetsky Shipbuilding Yard. The shipbuilding enterprise has capabilities for the construction of berths, floating landing stages and other floating facilities made of reinforced concrete and metal.