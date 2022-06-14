2022 June 14 11:32

World Crane Services launches consultancy arm to serve global ports and terminals

World Crane Services (WCS), the leading engineering and inspection service provider, has launched WCS Consultancy, a consulting business that offers a range of operational and QHSE services to ports and terminals looking for tailored solutions, according to the company's release.



Founded in 2002, WCS is expanding its service offering to provide industry-renowned advisory services to clients who are faced with ever-developing challenges. From terminal operators and port developers to port authorities and government agencies, WCS Consultancy will identify practical solutions suitable for clients’ needs, including operational support, training, project management and engineering services.



The WCS Consultancy team will use WCS’s extensive knowledge to provide these new services. Since it came to market, WCS has provided Third Party Inspections to 185 ship-to-shore container cranes (including 41 tandem), 218 rubber tyre gantry cranes and 120 rail mounted gantry cranes in over 30 countries worldwide.



Working hand-in-hand with the client to design a custom solution, WCS Consultancy’s aim is to drive customer profitability and operational excellence through efficiency improvement and skills development.



WCS is an independently run business owned by global end-to-end logistics provider DP World. This set up allows the use of global resources and expertise while operating in an individual basis, separate from the main operational body of the parent group.



WCS Consultancy is already in talks with customers around the globe, with 30 projects currently under assessment.



WCS was established in 2002 as a rapidly growing business offering Third Party Inspection services with respect to new building of container handling equipment, as well as on-site inspection services for existing equipment. It provides quality services designed to enhance the condition, performance and lifetime costs of operating mechanical handling equipment on the individual’s terminals.

