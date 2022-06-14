2022 June 14 10:33

Russian Gov’t gives nod to Magadan port territory expansion

Photo credit: Rosmorport



The boundaries of the Port of Magadan will be expanded thanks to the corresponding order signed yesterday by Mikhail Mishustin. According to the official website of the Government of Russia, additional land will be included in the borders of the Magadan seaport. This will increase handling capabilities of the port and help launch of new industrial enterprises, develop the region’s economy and the fishing industry. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed the order on June 13. The order gives green light to the creation of a fishing cluster on the basis of the existing fish terminal in the Magadan port.

In addition, a processing plant for the production of fish semi-finished products, infrastructure for servicing ships and handling fish cargo will be created on the expanded territory.

During a working trip to the Far East in August 2020, Mr Mikhail Mishustin visited the Magadan fish terminal. Prime minister had discussed with representatives of the fishing industry the agenda of the port infrastructure upgrade and the development of fisheries in the Magadan region.



A fishing cluster will be created on adjacent territory of the port.



The Port of Magadan Fish Terminal consists of four hydraulic engineering facilities with one berth leased out for a long-term period (Berth "Ref-2"). The rest facilities are operated by FSUE "Natsrybresurs", including the Berth "Ref-2" (depreciation 26%, repair at the expense of the tenant); Berth "Marchekan" (depreciation 41-90%); Pier "Vostok" (depreciation 49%) partial repair in 2019; Berth "Dnepr" with an isthmus (depreciation 51-90%).