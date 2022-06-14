2022 June 14 10:06

Russian Gov’t eases additional certification requirement for inland vessel licensed masters

Captains of inland ships having License of a Master will not be required to confirm their certification under new bill

The Russian government has approved the draft federal law on the exclusion of additional certification of inland ship masters who already have License of a Master. The main document confirming the competence of the captain of an inland navigation vessel is the master's license. This follows the meeting of the government on June 9, 2022.

The draft federal law "On recognizing paragraph 2 of Clause 1 Article 30 of the Code of Inland Water Transport of the Russian Federation as invalid" was developed in order to exclude excessive regulation in terms of monitoring the competence of masters of inland navigation vessels.

The main document confirming the competence of the master of an inland navigation vessel is his License of a Master, granted after passing qualification tests the subject has the necessary education and navigational experience on inland vessels. Additional certification of inland vessel masters actually duplicates the qualification tests within the framework of obtaining a ship master's license, the document reads.



The approved draft federal law will be submitted to the State Duma in the prescribed manner.