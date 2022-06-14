-
2022 June 14 09:05
Iran kicks off pilot transit via North-South Corridor
The first pilot transit will reach the destination in Indian Nhava Sheva port in less than 25 days
Pointing to advantages of the initiative, Jamali said that decrease of transport costs such as tolls for ports and customs offices, reduction of the period that containers should wait, acceleration of delivery of commodities, removal of dangers in transferring empty or full containers, issuance of valid documents for legal issues and compensation of potential losses, acceleration of banking operation, and increase of commercial credit are guaranteed in this initiative.
The first multi-sided transit consists of two containers carrying wood laminate weighing 41 tons, he said, adding that the pilot shipment was sent from Saint Petersburg in Russia and moved to Astrakhan Port to enter Iran via the Caspian Sea.
The transit operation is being conducted in cooperation between Iran’s shipping representative office in the International Transport & Shipping Ltd. (ITS) and logistical companies of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines in India, he noted.
As expected, the first pilot transit will reach the destination in Indian Nhava Sheva port in less than 25 days, the official added.
Given agreements reached in this regard, it is expected that the large bulk of cargo will be transited from Russia and Belarus to India via Astrakhan Port, which will grow foreign transits in the International North-South Transport Corridor, and help Russia, India, and Iran to make more money.
Solyanka Port was classified as the first among 15 ports on the Volga River and the region of Olia as well as the Republic of Dagestan in 2020.
More than 53% of the shares of the Solyanka Port belong to the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Russia owns the rest of the shares.
Другие новости по темам: shipping, containers
2022 June 14
2022 June 13
2022 June 12
|15:08
|thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquires MV Werften
|11:37
|ABP hands Hams Hall operations to Maritime Transport
|10:49
|BDP International announces new digital product classification tool
2022 June 11
2022 June 10
2022 June 9
|19:15
|Shipbuilding in Russia gets less state support compared to shipbuilding in other countries - USC