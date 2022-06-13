2022 June 13 11:35

MABUX: Bunker prices may decline on Jun 13

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on June 10:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 766.05 (-1.21)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 1102.43 (+0.85)

MGO - USD/MT – 1382.65 (+2.23)



As of June 10, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade was undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $51 (minus $46 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $111 (minus $119 the day before) and in Fujairah - by minus $39 (minus $42 the day before) This fuel grade remained overcharged in Houston by plus $13 (plus $9 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in the most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the undercharge level declined by 8 points on June 10.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was overcharged on June 10 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam - plus $83 (plus $74 the day before), in Singapore by plus $202 (plus $182 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $174 (plus $170 the day before), in Houston - plus $28 (plus $19 the day before). MDI for VLSFO rose in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore where the overcharge level increased by 20 points on June 10.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undercharged in two out of four selected ports on June 10: in Rotterdam - by minus $72 (plus $10 the day before) and in Singapore by minus $82 (minus $59 the day before). This fuel grade remained overvalued in Fujairah – by plus $76 (plus $126 the day before) and in Houston - by plus $19 (plus $21 the day before). MDI index for MGO decreased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam, where the overcharge level decreased by 82 points and, as a result, this fuel grade became undervalued.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate downward changes today. The price for 380HSFO may decline by 3-6 USD/MT, for VLSFO may decrease by 5-8 USD/MT, the price for MGO may fall by 10-20 USD/MT.



