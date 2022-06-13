2022 June 13 10:59

Namura Shipbuilding hosts naming ceremony for ENERGIA AZALEA

ENERGIA AZALEA is the third vessel of next-generation coal carrier 'EeneX' series



Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced that a naming ceremony was held for the next-generation coal carrier ENERGIA AZALEA, which will serve Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc., at Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., MOL said in a media release.



As distinguished guests including Chugoku Electric Power Vice President & Senior Managing Executive Officer Shigeru Ashitani and his wife and MOL Executive Vice President and Executive Officer Toshiaki Tanaka and his wife looked on, the vessel received the name the ENERGIA AZALEA, the rope was cut, and the new vessel was successfully launched.



The name ENERGIA AZALEA is derived from the official city flower of Hamada-shi, Shimane Prefecture, home to Chugoku Electric Power's Misumi Power Station, and company's brand name, "ENERGIA."



As a vessel built especially for Chugoku Electric Power, the ENERGIA AZALEA will transport coal from overseas to its power stations, along with the ENERGIA CENTAURUS already in service, to contribute to a sustainable and stable supply of electricity.



The ENERGIA AZALEA is the third in the "EeneX" series of next-generation coal carriers based on the Japanese shipbuilding industry's accumulated know-how and technology in development and construction of coal carriers, along with MOL's expertise in operating these vessels. Adoption of a double-hull structure eliminated the need to fill cargo holds with ballast water, reducing the risk of marine pollution and minimizing cargo contamination with salt and rust.



MOL offers the optimal "stress-free" transport service for customers and the environment, by achieving both safe and stable transport of an important energy resource for Japan.

Key particulars:

LOA: 234.92m

Breadth: 43.00m

Draft: 20.05m

Deadweight tonnage: 99,965 tons