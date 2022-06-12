2022 June 12 15:08

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquires MV Werften

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (tkMS) is to take over the shipyard location of MV Werften in Wismar. The employees were informed about this development at a meeting on June 10 by the insolvency administrator, Dr. Christoph Morgen, in the presence of the Minister of Economics Reinhard Meyer, CEO Oliver Burkhard and IG Metall district manager Daniel Friedrich. With this move, one of the most traditional shipbuilding locations in Germany once again has a long-term outlook.



With a view to the future, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems could produce submarines in Wismar during the course of 2024. The main impetus for this is an order for more submarines from the German government and the resulting investments in the upgrading of the shipyard. The extent of such a commitment by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems depends on the scope of the contract award: more orders means more jobs. If production ramps up in the course of 2024, some 800 new employees could be hired by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems. Moreover, if additional orders are received in the surface sector, this number could even increase to over 1,500 employees at the Wismar site.



The contract now signed marks the end of an open investment process for the Wismar shipyard lasting several months. The insolvency administrator of MV Werften, Dr. Christoph Morgen, has thus achieved the best result for the insolvency creditors and at the same time developed a strong outlook for the future: “I am delighted that with thyssenkrupp Marine Systems we have found a new owner who will uphold shipbuilding in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania over the long term and even expand it wherever feasible. However, I am also aware that the road to a fresh start will be long for the employees of the shipyard. That is why I shall continue to do everything I can to shape the transition and to secure employment for as many employees as possible.”



The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. In addition to the necessary investments in the infrastructure, further qualification of the staff is also necessary. If the order situation allows, they will be recruited primarily from a transfer company set up for the former employees of MV Werften. In addition, there is consensus on, among other things, the employment of apprentices and the establishment of co-determination structures. This was agreed by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and IG Metall Coast. For details, please see the IG Metall press release.



