2022 June 12 11:37

ABP hands Hams Hall operations to Maritime Transport

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group, says it has awarded a long-term lease to Maritime Transport to operate Hams Hall. One of the UK’s busiest rail freight terminals, Hams Hall plays a central role in the nation’s logistics network, and its expert team and strategic location have made it an important part of ABP’s portfolio for almost 25 years.



Maritime Transport, an ABP customer at the terminal, has been pursuing a wider strategy to transport more cargo by rail. Over the last three years, they have established and grown a very successful Intermodal sector, and the purpose-built site at Hams Hall offers the opportunity for them to expand further this important and growing part of their business. ABP and Maritime Transport have agreed that operations in Hams Hall will transfer to Maritime Transport as of 3rd July 2022.