2022 June 12 10:49

BDP International announces new digital product classification tool

Smart Classify was developed by in-house BDP technology specialists in collaboration with CrimsonLogic



Smart Classify was developed by in-house BDP technology specialists in collaboration with CrimsonLogic BDP International (BDP, a member of the PSA Group), a leading provider of globally integrated supply chain, transportation and logistics solutions, has announced the launch of Smart Classify, a digital workflow application to support the ever-evolving needs of shippers’ trade compliance programs and their product classifications.



Smart Classify was developed by in-house BDP technology specialists in collaboration with CrimsonLogic, a PSA International (PSA) subsidiary. It enables users to instantly connect with BDP’s compliance experts for HTN classification or validation, minimizing risks associated with improper classification that can lead to costly errors and fines. Additionally, Smart Classify delivers a streamlined view of current shipment status, on-demand reporting capabilities, historical classifications, and product information to serve as a central data repository for auditing purposes. Smart Classify simplifies a complex classification process while providing increased data consistency, comprehensive stakeholder views, and reduced cycle times throughout.



It taps on CALISTA™, PSA’s end-to-end supply chain platform, and leverages proprietary machine learning technology from CALISTA Intelligent Advisory (CIA), a digital trade compliance advisory product, to present the most accurate details and information on a vast array of products, every time.



App highlights include:

● HTN code validation

● ECCN classification

● In-app communication log & document sharing

● Metrics for trending & analysis

● Interactive dashboard view of data elements



With headquarters in Philadelphia and 134 offices worldwide, BDP International, a member of the PSA Group, is a leading provider of global, integrated supply chain, transportation and logistics solutions. It serves more than 5,000 customers and provides a range of services, including lead logistics (LLP) and fourth-party logistics (4PL) solutions.



CrimsonLogic (CL) is part of the PSA Group and has over 30 years of experience in offering trade facilitation solutions to governments and businesses globally. With implementations spanning 4 continents and linkages to more than 60 Customs nodes globally, CL's solutions empower governments and businesses to capture new values in global trade.



PSA International (PSA) is a leading port group and trusted partner to cargo stakeholders. With flagship operations in Singapore and Antwerp, PSA’s global network encompasses over 50 locations in 26 countries around the world. The Group’s portfolio comprises more than 60 deepsea, rail and inland terminals, as well as affiliated businesses in distriparks, warehouses and marine services. In April 2022, PSA acquired BDP International, a leading integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider with over 130 offices worldwide.