2022 June 11 14:51

Carnival's cruise ship Carnival Freedom returns to service

Carnival says that its ship Carnival Freedom’s funnel technical repair is complete. The ship returns to guest operations Saturday, June 11 from Port Canaveral, Fla.



Carnival Freedom will depart from Port Canaveral Saturday at approximately 3:30 pm on a five-day cruise to Nassau, Princess Cays and Grand Turk.



