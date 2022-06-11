2022 June 11 11:32

New discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea - Equinor

The well was drilled 210 km northwest of Hammerfest



Shortly after the Snofonn North discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, Equinor has made another oil and gas discovery in Skavl Sto, exploration well 7220/8-3.



The well was drilled five kilometres south-southeast of discovery well 7220/8-1 on the Johan Castberg field, 210 kilometres northwest of Hammerfest.



Equinor is the operator of production licence 532. The size of the discovery is preliminarily estimated at between 5-10 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent. Together with the other licensees, Vår Energi and Petoro, Equinor will consider tying the discovery into the Johan Castberg field.



“The drilling operation was safely and efficiently performed. The new discovery and information will be viewed in the light of other discoveries in the area, and together with our partners we will consider further development of the area,” says Kristin Westvik, Equinor’s senior vice president for exploration and production north.



The news about the Snofonn North oil discovery was published on 25 May this year, about one year after the Isflak discovery in the same area.



Skavl Sto will be further matured together with Snofonn North and the previous discoveries Skavl (2014) and Isflak (2021). The well was drilled by Transocean Enabler.



Skavl Sto is the thirteenth exploration well in the Castberg licence. The production licence was awarded in the 20th licensing round in 2009.



The Johan Castberg field is located in the Barents Sea, approx. 100 kilometres north of the Snøhvit field and 240 kilometres from Melkoya. The water depth is 360-390 metres. Johan Castberg consists of the Skrugard, Havis and Drivis discoveries. Recoverable volumes are estimated at between 450 and 650 million barrels of oil equivalent.