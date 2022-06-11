  • Home
  • News
  • KR publishes guidelines on vessel storage tank materials for alternative fuels
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 11 12:07

    KR publishes guidelines on vessel storage tank materials for alternative fuels

    Korean Register (KR) has published comprehensive guidelines on the metal materials suitable for use in eco-friendly fuel storage tanks, such as those used for storing LNG, ammonia, methanol and hydrogen.

    The newly published ‘Guidelines for Selection of Metallic Materials of Containment Systems for Alternative Fuels for Ship’ includes detailed technical information on all the metal materials suitable for such containment systems. It has been jointly developed by KR’s R&D division and Dr. KIM Yongjin’ s research team of the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials(KIMM).

    The International Maritime Organization (IMO) intends to regulate the greenhouse gas emissions from existing international ships. As a result, the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), the technical requirement to reduce carbon intensity and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), the operational carbon intensity reduction requirements will enter into force from January 2023.

     “KR conducts world-class research and development to benefit and support the wider maritime industry, regularly sharing its latest technological information. This timely guidelines will be welcomed by universities, research institutes, shipowners and clients, indeed anyone who is working to develop eco-friendly vessels” says Mr. KIM Daeheon, Executive Vice President of KR R&D division.

    In the short term, the global maritime industry is struggling to adopt various strategies such as applying engine power limitation systems, installing energy-saving devices or optimizing navigation routes in order to comply with the greenhouse gas regulations for existing ships. In the medium to long term however, more vessels will need to use low-carbon or zero-carbon fuels as they offer the most effective way to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

    As a result, much research is being done to assess and evaluate alternative vessel fuels, particularly ammonia, biogas, hydrogen and methanol. The systems, methods and materials for storing such fuels onboard vessels are becoming more important too.

    KR has proposed suitable metal materials that can be used for containment systems (storage tank) and for the supporting structures taking into account the characteristics of the various eco-friendly alternative fuels. Applicability evaluation methods and procedures are also included in the document.

    The guidelines examine the various restrictions and technical limitations affecting metal materials used to contain liquid hydrogen, which is technically the most difficult to store in large capacities and currently hardly used for vessels as the gaseous hydrogen causes damage to materials.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 11

14:51 Carnival's cruise ship Carnival Freedom returns to service
12:07 KR publishes guidelines on vessel storage tank materials for alternative fuels
11:32 New discovery near the Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea - Equinor
10:13 EU regulation needs to protect European shipping interests, says UGS President from POSIDONIA 2022

2022 June 10

18:05 Argentina university study: La Plata, Dock Sud able to support trade volumes in Greater Buenos Aires
17:46 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:15 Silversea Cruises completes its full return to service with all 10 ships now in operation
16:05 LR and Blue Sea Power sign energy transition project for three Greek islands
15:45 May marks a peak in container prices for the first time in 5 months - report Container xChange
15:14 Net zero emissions by 2050 are not achievable without carbon capture - ABS
15:04 Port of Long Beach joins the Green Shipping Corridor
14:44 ABS, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering and GasLog agree to develop carbon capture onboard technology
14:33 Bank of Russia cuts key rate to 9.50% per annum
14:08 Boskalis wins summary proceedings against payment of EUR 39.5 million in bank guarantees due to sanctions on Russian project
13:32 FMC approves $2 mln settlement agreement with Hapag-Lloyd
13:02 Port of Long Beach сontainer throughput down 1.8% to 890,989 TEU in May 2022
12:30 DNV launches new SEEMP III Generator
11:41 Freeport LNG shuts down following an explosion at its Texas Gulf Coast facility
11:20 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:13 Etihad cargo to increase frequencies to key destinations in the summer months
10:32 IMO delegates visiting world’s most environmentally friendly tanker in central London
09:39 Crude oil futures show moderate decrease amid concerns over possible lockdown in China
09:02 Cheniere and Equinor sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Jun 10

2022 June 9

19:15 Shipbuilding in Russia gets less state support compared to shipbuilding in other countries - USC
18:37 Los Angeles Harbor Commission approves $1.9 billion fiscal year 2022/23 budget
18:06 MOL vessels recognized for contributing to the development of meteorological service
18:02 Average number of container ships in Russian waters plunged by 60% - Bloomberg
17:36 LR and HELMEPA celebrate milestone for ‘safety at sea’ in the Eastern Mediterran
17:24 Reserve of port capacity in Primorsky Territory to reach 100 million tonnes per year
17:05 A new partnership for Bureau Veritas to advance augmented ship services
16:51 MOL announces naming ceremony for the next-generation coal carrier ENERGIA AZALEA
16:49 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with MSC to digitalize nearly 500 vessels
16:45 MSC becomes first carrier to offer in-house Liquid Cargo Solutions
16:42 Port of Helsinki to become carbon-neutral already by 2030
16:34 Port Houston welcomes first zero-emissions drayage truck
16:23 ABS verifies Samsung Heavy Industries new re-liquefaction system
16:17 Construction of 35 vessels is underway at SC Zvezda
15:49 Posidonia: Shipping fuel and lubes prices skyrocket as geopolitical and regulatory tussles take their toll
15:13 BHP and NYK strengthen srategic partnership to progress shipping decarbonisation
15:00 Eastern operating domain is overstretched – Yury Trutnev
14:21 Oboronlogistics installs upgraded Ship Applications software module for automated workstations on its ships
14:03 Capital and LR explore the use of biofuels in pilot research project
13:47 DEME’s next generation vessel ‘Orion’ successfully installs first monopile at Arcadis Ost 1
13:32 ABS grants AIP for SHI’ ammonia-fueled Neo-Panamax container vessel
13:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual design of VLGC enabling conversion of main fuel from LPG to ammonia
12:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2022
12:40 APM Terminals’ 8 European facilities now run on renewable electricity
12:24 Handling of import cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 8.1% in January-March 2022
12:12 DNV signs MoUs with SHI and Kongsberg Digital
11:26 WinGD launches software-based solution for EEXI compliance
10:57 Valenciaport and Valpark see possibilities in the Vallada intermodal station
10:49 New investment areas offered for development in the port of Szczecin
10:20 Murmansk Commercial Seaport performed ship-berth-ship cargo handling operation
09:58 Crude oil futures are slightly down after a growth to their maximum level
09:22 Lithuania and Poland are planning additional transport connections and corridor for Ukrainian freight transport to Baltic seaports
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue irregular changes on Jun 09

2022 June 8

18:37 ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A. sign Memorandum of Understanding
18:17 Equinor awarded Transocean Spitsbergen a firm drilling programme consisting of nine wells and options for another two
18:10 Canada imposes new package of sanctions against Russia