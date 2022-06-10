-
IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Handling of export cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 0.3% in January-March 2022. Handling of import cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 8.1% in January-March 2022
- СССС to complete dredging works for LNG handling facility in Kamchatka within three months – source
- Tula plant starts supplying metal structures for port Lavna
- Throughput of Murmansk Commercial Seaport in May 2022 rose by 10% YoY
- Dredging fleet commences operation in Ob-Irtysh Basin of Russia’s IWW
- Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2022 fell by 20% Y-o-Y to 7.5 million tonnes
- Passenger ferry complex under construction in Ugolniye Kopi survived spring breakup
- Construction of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex to begin in 2022
- Reserve of port capacity in Primorsky Territory to reach 100 million tonnes per year
- Polar branch of Nornickel to increase its throughput by one third in 2022.
Shipping and Logistics
- Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 5M’2022 fell by 54% YoY
- Dmitry Medvedev say the problem of insurance ban for tankers with Russiam oil can be solved
- Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for survey ship of Project 3330 for Yenisey Basin Administration
- Container traffic on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2022 rose by 2.9% YoY
- State Duma approves in the 1st reading bill formalizing Rosatom powers on administering NSR shipping
- Eastern operating domain is overstretched – Yury Trutnev
- Vice Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak orders to improve NSR development plan until 2035
Shipbuilding and Shipping
- Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky based shipyard to build six small seiners
- SC Zvezda cannot find suppliers of electric distribution systems for icebreakers of Project 22740М
- Astrakhan based shipyard launches two fishing ships after repair
- Aleksey Rakhmanov insists on establishment of federal network of ship repair companies
- Shipbuilding in Russia gets less state support compared to shipbuilding in other countries - USC
- Perm Shipyard lays down berths for electrical ships
- Amur Shipyard to upgrade its hull plating shop
- Baltiysky Zavod files lawsuit against Wartsila for EUR 5.1 million
- Construction of 35 vessels is underway at SC Zvezda
- Yantar Shipyard signs contract for reconstruction of outfitting embankment No 5.
Bunkering
- Low bunker prices to support Russia’s maritime exports – expert
Appointments
- Rustam Kerimov appointed as Acting Genera Director of Makhachkala Commercial Seaport
Sanctions
Canada imposes new package of sanctions against Russia
