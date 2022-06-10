  • Home
  • 2022 June 10 17:46

    IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering

    • Handling of export cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 0.3% in January-March 2022. Handling of import cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 8.1% in January-March 2022
    • СССС to complete dredging works for LNG handling facility in Kamchatka within three months – source
    • Tula plant starts supplying metal structures for port Lavna
    • Throughput of Murmansk Commercial Seaport in May 2022 rose by 10% YoY
    • Dredging fleet commences operation in Ob-Irtysh Basin of Russia’s IWW
    • Throughput of port Kavkaz in 5M’2022 fell by 20% Y-o-Y to 7.5 million tonnes
    • Passenger ferry complex under construction in Ugolniye Kopi survived spring breakup
    • Construction of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex to begin in 2022
    • Reserve of port capacity in Primorsky Territory to reach 100 million tonnes per year
    • Polar branch of Nornickel to increase its throughput by one third in 2022.

    Shipping and Logistics

    • Cargo traffic within Azov-Don Basin of Russia’s IWW in 5M’2022 fell by 54% YoY
    • Dmitry Medvedev say the problem of insurance ban for tankers with Russiam oil can be solved
    • Acceptance/delivery certificate signed for survey ship of Project 3330 for Yenisey Basin Administration
    • Container traffic on Russian Railways’ network in 5M’2022 rose by 2.9% YoY
    • State Duma approves in the 1st reading bill formalizing Rosatom powers on administering NSR shipping
    • Eastern operating domain is overstretched – Yury Trutnev
    • Vice Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak orders to improve NSR development plan until 2035

    Shipbuilding and Shipping

    • Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky based shipyard to build six small seiners
    • SC Zvezda cannot find suppliers of electric distribution systems for icebreakers of Project 22740М
    • Astrakhan based shipyard launches two fishing ships after repair
    • Aleksey Rakhmanov insists on establishment of federal network of ship repair companies
    • Shipbuilding in Russia gets less state support compared to shipbuilding in other countries - USC
    • Perm Shipyard lays down berths for electrical ships
    • Amur Shipyard to upgrade its hull plating shop
    • Baltiysky Zavod files lawsuit against Wartsila for EUR 5.1 million
    • Construction of 35 vessels is underway at SC Zvezda
    • Yantar Shipyard signs contract for reconstruction of outfitting embankment No 5.

    Bunkering

    Appointments

    • Rustam Kerimov appointed as Acting Genera Director of Makhachkala Commercial Seaport

    Sanctions

    Canada imposes new package of sanctions against Russia

2022 June 10

18:05 Argentina university study: La Plata, Dock Sud able to support trade volumes in Greater Buenos Aires
17:46 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:15 Silversea Cruises completes its full return to service with all 10 ships now in operation
16:05 LR and Blue Sea Power sign energy transition project for three Greek islands
15:45 May marks a peak in container prices for the first time in 5 months - report Container xChange
15:14 Net zero emissions by 2050 are not achievable without carbon capture - ABS
15:04 Port of Long Beach joins the Green Shipping Corridor
14:44 ABS, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering and GasLog agree to develop carbon capture onboard technology
14:33 Bank of Russia cuts key rate to 9.50% per annum
14:08 Boskalis wins summary proceedings against payment of EUR 39.5 million in bank guarantees due to sanctions on Russian project
13:32 FMC approves $2 mln settlement agreement with Hapag-Lloyd
13:02 Port of Long Beach сontainer throughput down 1.8% to 890,989 TEU in May 2022
12:30 DNV launches new SEEMP III Generator
11:41 Freeport LNG shuts down following an explosion at its Texas Gulf Coast facility
11:20 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:13 Etihad cargo to increase frequencies to key destinations in the summer months
10:32 IMO delegates visiting world’s most environmentally friendly tanker in central London
09:39 Crude oil futures show moderate decrease amid concerns over possible lockdown in China
09:02 Cheniere and Equinor sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Jun 10

2022 June 9

19:15 Shipbuilding in Russia gets less state support compared to shipbuilding in other countries - USC
18:37 Los Angeles Harbor Commission approves $1.9 billion fiscal year 2022/23 budget
18:06 MOL vessels recognized for contributing to the development of meteorological service
18:02 Average number of container ships in Russian waters plunged by 60% - Bloomberg
17:36 LR and HELMEPA celebrate milestone for ‘safety at sea’ in the Eastern Mediterran
17:24 Reserve of port capacity in Primorsky Territory to reach 100 million tonnes per year
17:05 A new partnership for Bureau Veritas to advance augmented ship services
16:51 MOL announces naming ceremony for the next-generation coal carrier ENERGIA AZALEA
16:49 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with MSC to digitalize nearly 500 vessels
16:45 MSC becomes first carrier to offer in-house Liquid Cargo Solutions
16:42 Port of Helsinki to become carbon-neutral already by 2030
16:34 Port Houston welcomes first zero-emissions drayage truck
16:23 ABS verifies Samsung Heavy Industries new re-liquefaction system
16:17 Construction of 35 vessels is underway at SC Zvezda
15:49 Posidonia: Shipping fuel and lubes prices skyrocket as geopolitical and regulatory tussles take their toll
15:13 BHP and NYK strengthen srategic partnership to progress shipping decarbonisation
15:00 Eastern operating domain is overstretched – Yury Trutnev
14:21 Oboronlogistics installs upgraded Ship Applications software module for automated workstations on its ships
14:03 Capital and LR explore the use of biofuels in pilot research project
13:47 DEME’s next generation vessel ‘Orion’ successfully installs first monopile at Arcadis Ost 1
13:32 ABS grants AIP for SHI’ ammonia-fueled Neo-Panamax container vessel
13:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual design of VLGC enabling conversion of main fuel from LPG to ammonia
12:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2022
12:40 APM Terminals’ 8 European facilities now run on renewable electricity
12:24 Handling of import cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 8.1% in January-March 2022
12:12 DNV signs MoUs with SHI and Kongsberg Digital
11:26 WinGD launches software-based solution for EEXI compliance
10:57 Valenciaport and Valpark see possibilities in the Vallada intermodal station
10:49 New investment areas offered for development in the port of Szczecin
10:20 Murmansk Commercial Seaport performed ship-berth-ship cargo handling operation
09:58 Crude oil futures are slightly down after a growth to their maximum level
09:22 Lithuania and Poland are planning additional transport connections and corridor for Ukrainian freight transport to Baltic seaports
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue irregular changes on Jun 09

2022 June 8

18:37 ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A. sign Memorandum of Understanding
18:17 Equinor awarded Transocean Spitsbergen a firm drilling programme consisting of nine wells and options for another two
18:10 Canada imposes new package of sanctions against Russia
18:06 Ship It Zero Coalition to CMA CGM: time to set sail on zero-emissions ships is now
17:23 LR awards AiP for Daphne Technology’s SlipPure solution
17:09 Erik Thun takes delivery of our dry cargo vessel Nordic Crystal, built at Shipsveerf Ferus Smit
17:06 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier