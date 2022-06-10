  • Home
  • News
  • Silversea Cruises completes its full return to service with all 10 ships now in operation
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 June 10 17:15

    Silversea Cruises completes its full return to service with all 10 ships now in operation

    Silversea’s entire 10-ship fleet has now re-entered service, according to the company's release. Since Silver Moon℠ first set sail on June 18, 2021, Silversea has led the global restart of ultra-luxury cruising. As well as hosting the only ultra-luxury world cruise in 2022, converting Silver Wind into an ice-class vessel, and launching new culinary and wellness programmes since pausing operations in March 2020, the industry’s leading cruise line has continued on its trajectory of growth, taking delivery of three new ships.

    Becoming the first ultra-luxury ships to set sail after the pandemic, Silversea's new ships Silver Moon and Silver Origin departed on their maiden voyages on June 18 and June 19, 2021—in Greece and the Galápagos, respectively. The following month, Silver Muse became the first ultra-luxury ship to sail in Alaska, while Silver Shadow welcomed guests in Iceland. Silver Spirit headed to Northern Europe in September, while expedition ships Silver Explorer and Silver Cloud became the first ultra-luxury ships to return to Antarctica in November, and Silver Whisper welcomed travellers in the Caribbean from the same month. The cruise line’s newest ship, Silver Dawn, embarked on her inaugural season in the Mediterranean in April 2022.

    A refurbishment, which finished in November 2021, saw the conversion of Silver Wind into an ice-class expedition ship, complete with an ice-strengthened hull for cruising in polar waters. It was the second phase of a major renovation started in December 2018.

    Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Dawn, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse, and Silver Moon – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin, Silver Wind, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between.

    Royal Caribbean Group is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 61 ships traveling to more than 800 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 12 ships on order as of December 31, 2021.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 June 10

17:15 Silversea Cruises completes its full return to service with all 10 ships now in operation
16:05 LR and Blue Sea Power sign energy transition project for three Greek islands
15:45 May marks a peak in container prices for the first time in 5 months - report Container xChange
15:14 Nnet zero emissions by 2050 are not achievable without carbon capture - ABS
15:04 Port of Long Beach joins the Green Shipping Corridor
14:44 ABS, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering and GasLog agree to develop carbon capture onboard technology
14:33 Bank of Russia cuts key rate to 9.50% per annum
14:08 Boskalis wins summary proceedings against payment of EUR 39.5 million in bank guarantees due to sanctions on Russian project
13:32 FMC approves $2 mln settlement agreement with Hapag-Lloyd
13:02 Port of Long Beach сontainer throughput down 1.8% to 890,989 TEU in May 2022
12:30 DNV launches new SEEMP III Generator
11:41 Freeport LNG shuts down following an explosion at its Texas Gulf Coast facility
11:20 RF Transport Ministry extends validity period of seafarers’ documents
11:13 Etihad cargo to increase frequencies to key destinations in the summer months
10:32 IMO delegates visiting world’s most environmentally friendly tanker in central London
09:39 Crude oil futures show moderate decrease amid concerns over possible lockdown in China
09:02 Cheniere and Equinor sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Jun 10

2022 June 9

19:15 Shipbuilding in Russia gets less state support compared to shipbuilding in other countries - USC
18:37 Los Angeles Harbor Commission approves $1.9 billion fiscal year 2022/23 budget
18:06 MOL vessels recognized for contributing to the development of meteorological service
18:02 Average number of container ships in Russian waters plunged by 60% - Bloomberg
17:36 LR and HELMEPA celebrate milestone for ‘safety at sea’ in the Eastern Mediterran
17:24 Reserve of port capacity in Primorsky Territory to reach 100 million tonnes per year
17:05 A new partnership for Bureau Veritas to advance augmented ship services
16:51 MOL announces naming ceremony for the next-generation coal carrier ENERGIA AZALEA
16:49 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with MSC to digitalize nearly 500 vessels
16:45 MSC becomes first carrier to offer in-house Liquid Cargo Solutions
16:42 Port of Helsinki to become carbon-neutral already by 2030
16:34 Port Houston welcomes first zero-emissions drayage truck
16:23 ABS verifies Samsung Heavy Industries new re-liquefaction system
16:17 Construction of 35 vessels is underway at SC Zvezda
15:49 Posidonia: Shipping fuel and lubes prices skyrocket as geopolitical and regulatory tussles take their toll
15:13 BHP and NYK strengthen srategic partnership to progress shipping decarbonisation
15:00 Eastern operating domain is overstretched – Yury Trutnev
14:21 Oboronlogistics installs upgraded Ship Applications software module for automated workstations on its ships
14:03 Capital and LR explore the use of biofuels in pilot research project
13:47 DEME’s next generation vessel ‘Orion’ successfully installs first monopile at Arcadis Ost 1
13:32 ABS grants AIP for SHI’ ammonia-fueled Neo-Panamax container vessel
13:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual design of VLGC enabling conversion of main fuel from LPG to ammonia
12:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2022
12:40 APM Terminals’ 8 European facilities now run on renewable electricity
12:24 Handling of import cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 8.1% in January-March 2022
12:12 DNV signs MoUs with SHI and Kongsberg Digital
11:26 WinGD launches software-based solution for EEXI compliance
10:57 Valenciaport and Valpark see possibilities in the Vallada intermodal station
10:49 New investment areas offered for development in the port of Szczecin
10:20 Murmansk Commercial Seaport performed ship-berth-ship cargo handling operation
09:58 Crude oil futures are slightly down after a growth to their maximum level
09:22 Lithuania and Poland are planning additional transport connections and corridor for Ukrainian freight transport to Baltic seaports
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue irregular changes on Jun 09

2022 June 8

18:37 ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A. sign Memorandum of Understanding
18:17 Equinor awarded Transocean Spitsbergen a firm drilling programme consisting of nine wells and options for another two
18:10 Canada imposes new package of sanctions against Russia
18:06 Ship It Zero Coalition to CMA CGM: time to set sail on zero-emissions ships is now
17:23 LR awards AiP for Daphne Technology’s SlipPure solution
17:09 Erik Thun takes delivery of our dry cargo vessel Nordic Crystal, built at Shipsveerf Ferus Smit
17:06 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
16:43 Posidonia: Financing decarbonisation for shipping industry needs creative solutions and owners want to be heard
16:40 5-10 Bn USD lost to shippers due to delays - Sea-Intelligence