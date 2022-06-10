2022 June 10 17:15

Silversea Cruises completes its full return to service with all 10 ships now in operation

Silversea’s entire 10-ship fleet has now re-entered service, according to the company's release. Since Silver Moon℠ first set sail on June 18, 2021, Silversea has led the global restart of ultra-luxury cruising. As well as hosting the only ultra-luxury world cruise in 2022, converting Silver Wind into an ice-class vessel, and launching new culinary and wellness programmes since pausing operations in March 2020, the industry’s leading cruise line has continued on its trajectory of growth, taking delivery of three new ships.



Becoming the first ultra-luxury ships to set sail after the pandemic, Silversea's new ships Silver Moon and Silver Origin departed on their maiden voyages on June 18 and June 19, 2021—in Greece and the Galápagos, respectively. The following month, Silver Muse became the first ultra-luxury ship to sail in Alaska, while Silver Shadow welcomed guests in Iceland. Silver Spirit headed to Northern Europe in September, while expedition ships Silver Explorer and Silver Cloud became the first ultra-luxury ships to return to Antarctica in November, and Silver Whisper welcomed travellers in the Caribbean from the same month. The cruise line’s newest ship, Silver Dawn, embarked on her inaugural season in the Mediterranean in April 2022.



A refurbishment, which finished in November 2021, saw the conversion of Silver Wind into an ice-class expedition ship, complete with an ice-strengthened hull for cruising in polar waters. It was the second phase of a major renovation started in December 2018.

Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Dawn, Silver Shadow, Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse, and Silver Moon – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin, Silver Wind, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between.



Royal Caribbean Group is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 61 ships traveling to more than 800 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 12 ships on order as of December 31, 2021.