Port of Long Beach joins the Green Shipping Corridor

The Port of Long Beach has signed on to the Shanghai-Los Angeles Green Shipping Corridor, a partnership of C40 Cities, ports, shipping companies and cargo owners convened to create a zero-emissions trans-Pacific trade route.

First announced in January by C40 Cities, the ports of Shanghai and Los Angeles, and key maritime stakeholders, this Green Shipping Corridor will be a big step toward decarbonizing shipping between the busiest ports in China and the United States. C40 Cities is a network of the world’s leading cities that are working to deliver the urgent action needed to confront the climate crisis and create a future where everyone, everywhere can thrive.

The partnership intends to work together to achieve these goals by developing a “Green Shipping Corridor Implementation Plan” by the end of 2022 that will include deliverables, goals and interim milestones, and roles for participants.

Key decarbonization goals for the Green Shipping Corridor partnership include:

The phasing in of low, ultra-low, and zero-carbon fueled ships through the 2020s with the world’s first zero-carbon trans-Pacific container ships introduced by 2030 by qualified and willing shipping lines.

The development of best management practices to help reduce emissions and improve efficiency for all ships using this international trade corridor.



Reducing supply chain emissions from port operations, and improving air quality in the ports of Shanghai, Los Angeles and Long Beach, and adjacent communities.



The Port of Long Beach is one of the world’s premier seaports, a gateway for trans-Pacific trade and a trailblazer in goods movement and environmental stewardship. As the second-busiest container seaport in the United States, the Port handles trade valued at more than $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million trade-related jobs across the nation, including 575,000 in Southern California.