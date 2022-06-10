2022 June 10 14:44

ABS, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering and GasLog agree to develop carbon capture onboard technology

ABS, Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) and GasLog are joining forces to lead the development of carbon neutral shipping, according to ABS's release.

The three companies have committed to work together to develop an onboard CO2 capture and storage system (OCCS) by signing a joint development project (JDP) at the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition.

This emissions reduction technology returns CO2 from the exhaust gas back to the ship for storage by the process of absorption, regeneration and separation. The stored CO2, as a form of byproduct, can then be safely offloaded to shoreside facilities after entering port.

The three companies will collaborate on the design of an optimal OCCS for an LNG carrier to be built by DSME and verify the system through various risk analysis and tests before installation and operation. At the same time the project will seek to obtain ABS approval in principle (AIP) for the OCCS system. OCCS joint development is intended to be complete by the first quarter of 2023. ABS will guide the rules and regulations for OCCS development and provide technical advice and support. In particular, ABS will conduct a series of risk assessments and supervise the assessment procedure for the final AIP for this technology.

DSME received an order for four LNG carriers from GasLog last year. These vessels are scheduled to be delivered sequentially from the first half of 2024. The actual installation of OCCS on the LNG carrier is targeted to coincide with construction. GasLog will undertake the technical requirements for the installation and operation of OCCS. They will also provide valuable ship management know-how necessary for OCCS design evaluation.