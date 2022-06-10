2022 June 10 12:30

DNV launches new SEEMP III Generator

DNV is set to launch its SEEMP III Generator – as part of an integrated and easy digital solution to support customers in ensuring their compliance with SEEMP Part III verification. The remaining SEEMP Part III guidelines are expected to be adopted and published today, 10 June 2022, with the deadline for having the first SEEMP Part III verified and onboarded by 1 January 2023, according to the company's release.



The SEEMP Part III forms part of IMO’s initial strategy to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships, including the ambition to reduce the carbon intensity as an average across international shipping by at least 40% by 2030, pursuing efforts towards 70% by 2050 compared to 2008. The requirement will require affected vessels to submit a three-year implementation plan describing how it will achieve the required Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII). The IMO’s CII will rate MARPOL ship types above 5,000 GT on a scale from A to E on how efficiently they transport goods or passengers with regards to CO2 emitted. For vessels obtaining an inferior rating the SEEMP III report must be updated with a corrective action plan which must be verified before a Statement of Compliance (SoC) can be issued.



The SEEMP Part III is intended to help companies achieve the required CII. It is a dynamic document subject to regular updates and revisions, reflecting the changing performance and required measures.

DNV is one of the world’s leading classification society and a recognized advisor for the maritime industry.