Etihad cargo to increase frequencies to key destinations in the summer months

Seasonal schedule introduces additional capacity to key destinations across Asia, Africa and Europe



Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, will provide additional capacity to key destinations in the summer months across Asia, Africa and Europe. The company said in a media release.



From July, Etihad Cargo will continue to operate its Boeing 777 freighter network with flights across Chicago, Dhaka, Frankfurt, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, Kenya, Milan, Riyadh, Saigon and Shanghai. The carrier will also benefit from additional passenger flights on its Boeing 787 and Airbus 350 with 35 direct flights to London Heathrow, seven direct flights to Bangkok and five flights to Bangkok via Phuket. Etihad will offer daily flights to Dublin, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Additionally, more weekly flights to Barcelona, Brussels, Johannesburg, Madrid, Tokyo and Vienna have been added to the carrier’s summer schedule.



"Etihad is operating additional flights during the busy summer period, which will introduce additional belly capacity across key routes for Etihad Cargo’s customers," said Martin Drew, Senior Vice President – Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Aviation Group.



More passenger flights will also be offered from mid-June, with seasonal routes to Greece, France, Spain and Tanzania being introduced to the network.



