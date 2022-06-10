2022 June 10 10:32

IMO delegates visiting world’s most environmentally friendly tanker in central London

Spectacularly moored on the Thames in downtown London, Fure Vinga opened up to 500 invited visitors as the first intermediate tanker in the world which will reach UN 2050 climate targets for shipping. 170 IMO delegates, meeting in London to advance global restrictions of greenhouse gas emissions, came onboard to see how the Swedish shipping company Furetank has turned their targets into practice, Furetank said in a media release.



Furetank and the Government of Sweden invited all international delegations attending the 78th meeting of the UN marine environment protection committee (MEPC), to a vessel demonstration and guided tour along with shipping professionals.



The MEPC 78 meeting focuses on tackling climate change by cutting greenhouse gas emissions from shipping, which makes this study visit highly relevant. Three years ago Furetank was invited to the committee to tell about their new vessels, reducing environmental emissions through innovative design. At the event they got to experience one of the vessels first-hand.



The Vinga vessel series consists of 8, soon to be 10, sister vessels deploying state-of-the-art technology like LNG/LBG propulsion, a battery hybrid solution, shore power connection and several other innovative features reducing fuel and energy consumption.



The result is extensively lowered emissions of CO2, SOx, NOx and hazardous particles. Already today the vessel series fulfills its part of the IMO's total emission target for the world fleet: to halve greenhouse gas emissions up to year 2050.



The Swedish ambassador in London, Mikaela Kumlin Granit, held a speech stating that by 2045, Sweden is to have zero net emissions of greenhouse gases. Transforming the transport sector is key.