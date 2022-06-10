2022 June 10 09:39

Crude oil futures show moderate decrease amid concerns over possible lockdown in China

Crude oil fell by 0.23%-0.25%

As of 10 June 2022, 09:25 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $122.77 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.



Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery fell by 0.23% to $121.25 a barrel.

On 10 June 2022, oil futures are showing a moderate decrease after a slight fall at the previous session concerns over possible lockdown in China.