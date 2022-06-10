  • Home
  • 2022 June 10 09:39

    Crude oil futures show moderate decrease amid concerns over possible lockdown in China

    Crude oil fell by 0.23%-0.25%

    As of 10 June 2022, 09:25 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for August settlement were trading 0.24% lower at $122.77 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery fell by 0.23% to $121.25 a barrel.

    On 10 June 2022, oil futures are showing a moderate decrease after a slight fall at the previous session concerns over possible lockdown in China.

2022 June 10

10:32 IMO delegates visiting world’s most environmentally friendly tanker in central London
09:39 Crude oil futures show moderate decrease amid concerns over possible lockdown in China
09:02 Cheniere and Equinor sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may change irregularly on Jun 10

2022 June 9

19:15 Shipbuilding in Russia gets less state support compared to shipbuilding in other countries - USC
18:37 Los Angeles Harbor Commission approves $1.9 billion fiscal year 2022/23 budget
18:06 MOL vessels recognized for contributing to the development of meteorological service
18:02 Average number of container ships in Russian waters plunged by 60% - Bloomberg
17:36 LR and HELMEPA celebrate milestone for ‘safety at sea’ in the Eastern Mediterran
17:24 Reserve of port capacity in Primorsky Territory to reach 100 million tonnes per year
17:05 A new partnership for Bureau Veritas to advance augmented ship services
16:51 MOL announces naming ceremony for the next-generation coal carrier ENERGIA AZALEA
16:49 Kongsberg Digital signs contract with MSC to digitalize nearly 500 vessels
16:45 MSC becomes first carrier to offer in-house Liquid Cargo Solutions
16:42 Port of Helsinki to become carbon-neutral already by 2030
16:34 Port Houston welcomes first zero-emissions drayage truck
16:23 ABS verifies Samsung Heavy Industries new re-liquefaction system
16:17 Construction of 35 vessels is underway at SC Zvezda
15:49 Posidonia: Shipping fuel and lubes prices skyrocket as geopolitical and regulatory tussles take their toll
15:13 BHP and NYK strengthen srategic partnership to progress shipping decarbonisation
15:00 Eastern operating domain is overstretched – Yury Trutnev
14:21 Oboronlogistics installs upgraded Ship Applications software module for automated workstations on its ships
14:03 Capital and LR explore the use of biofuels in pilot research project
13:47 DEME’s next generation vessel ‘Orion’ successfully installs first monopile at Arcadis Ost 1
13:32 ABS grants AIP for SHI’ ammonia-fueled Neo-Panamax container vessel
13:02 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding completes conceptual design of VLGC enabling conversion of main fuel from LPG to ammonia
12:56 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 23, 2022
12:40 APM Terminals’ 8 European facilities now run on renewable electricity
12:24 Handling of import cargoes in Russian seaports rose by 8.1% in January-March 2022
12:12 DNV signs MoUs with SHI and Kongsberg Digital
11:26 WinGD launches software-based solution for EEXI compliance
10:57 Valenciaport and Valpark see possibilities in the Vallada intermodal station
10:49 New investment areas offered for development in the port of Szczecin
10:20 Murmansk Commercial Seaport performed ship-berth-ship cargo handling operation
09:58 Crude oil futures are slightly down after a growth to their maximum level
09:22 Lithuania and Poland are planning additional transport connections and corridor for Ukrainian freight transport to Baltic seaports
08:56 MABUX: Bunker prices may continue irregular changes on Jun 09

2022 June 8

18:37 ThPA S.A. and Patras Port Authority S.A. sign Memorandum of Understanding
18:17 Equinor awarded Transocean Spitsbergen a firm drilling programme consisting of nine wells and options for another two
18:10 Canada imposes new package of sanctions against Russia
18:06 Ship It Zero Coalition to CMA CGM: time to set sail on zero-emissions ships is now
17:23 LR awards AiP for Daphne Technology’s SlipPure solution
17:09 Erik Thun takes delivery of our dry cargo vessel Nordic Crystal, built at Shipsveerf Ferus Smit
17:06 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries for the tank design of a new LNG carrier
16:43 Posidonia: Financing decarbonisation for shipping industry needs creative solutions and owners want to be heard
16:40 5-10 Bn USD lost to shippers due to delays - Sea-Intelligence
16:19 HGS, HMD and DNV present results of Green Tankers JIP
16:17 Baltiysky Zavod files lawsuit against Wartsila for EUR 5.1 million
16:05 ABS awards Approval in Principle to the “sterntube-less ship” concept
15:56 ABB to lead turnkey project for largest shore-to-ship solution in France
15:25 Baltiysky Zavod takes delivery of RITM-200 unit’s first reactor intended for icebreaker Yakutia
15:03 TGE Marine signs contract for a 12,000 m³ LNG bunkering barge
14:33 ABS, HHI, and RMI to develop world’s largest liquified CO2 carrier
14:03 HJSC receives LR AiP for 7,700 TEU LNG-fuelled container ship
13:44 Port of Gothenburg first in the world to provide shoreside power for tankers
13:39 Lowering containership emissions through Just In Time arrivals - IMO
13:32 Mitsubishi Shipbuilding acquires AIP from Bureau Veritas for spherical cargo tank system for LCO2 carriers
13:28 LR and Samsung Heavy Industries pen MOU for Samsung Autonomous Ship
13:20 Weathernews joins forces with Dataloy Systems
12:46 Construction of Primorsk Universal Loading Complex to begin in 2022