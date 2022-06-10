2022 June 10 09:02

Cheniere and Equinor sign long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement

Cheniere Energy, Inc. announced that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC, has entered into a liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with Equinor ASA.

Under the SPA, Equinor has agreed to purchase approximately 1.75 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of approximately 15 years, according to the company's release.

The deliveries under the SPA will start in the second half of 2026 and reach the full 1.75 mtpa in the second half of 2027. Half of the volume, or approximately 0.9 mtpa, is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision (“FID”) to construct additional liquefaction capacity at the Corpus Christi LNG Terminal beyond the seven-train Corpus Christi Stage III Project.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 mtpa of LNG in operation. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.



Equinor is an international energy company committed to long-term value creation in a low-carbon future. Equinor’s portfolio of projects encompass oil and gas, renewables and low-carbon solutions, with an ambition of becoming a net-zero energy company by 2050. Equinor is the second largest exporter of pipeline gas to Europe and operator of Europe’s only large-scale LNG plant at Hammerfest, Norway. Headquartered in Stavanger (Norway), Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf, present in around 30 countries worldwide.