2022 June 9 18:02

Average number of container ships in Russian waters plunged by 60% - Bloomberg

The average number of container ships in Russian waters has dropped 60% from the November peak, according to Bloomberg calculations. The damage inflicted on Russia by sanctions was on full display as the economy swung into a contraction of 3% in April from a year earlier. Major shipping lines like Maersk, CMA-CGM, and Hapag-Lloyd suspended operations shortly after the start of Russia’s operation in Ukraine, leaving customers in short supply.