2022 June 9 17:24

Reserve of port capacity in Primorsky Territory to reach 100 million tonnes per year

The capacity reserve of the Primorsky Territory ports is to reach 100 million tonnes per year, Oleg Kozhemyako, Primorsky Territory Governor said when taking part in the discussion “Far East in New Economy” as part of the Far East Media Summit held in Vladivostok. According to the official, the promising project in the Primorsky Territory is the helium hub supposed to provide opportunities for using Primorsky Territory ports for supply the products to other regions.



There are seven ports in the region and the Governor emphasized their insufficient loading. They can handle much more, according to him. When fully operational, all the ports including port Suhodol which is under construction and port Vera which is expanding its capacity, the reserve makes about 100 million tonnes per year.