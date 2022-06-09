2022 June 9 16:49

Kongsberg Digital signs contract with MSC to digitalize nearly 500 vessels

Kongsberg Digital and MSC, one of the world's largest container line, have signed a contract for digitalizing MSC’s entire fleet consisting of approximately 500 vessels with Vessel Insight.



The 5-year agreement includes delivery of Kongsberg Digital´s data infrastructure service Vessel Insight and Kongsberg Digital´s Vessel Performance application on the entire MCS’s owned fleet, consisting of approximately 500 vessels, plus options. MSC is already a digitally mature shipping company with many applications and systems in place. By using Kongsberg Digital´s vessel-to-cloud data infrastructure Vessel Insight, MSC will be able to achieve more transparency and improved utilization of data.

Collecting and contextualizing quality data through applications from the Kognifai Marketplace provides the best starting point to reduce fuel and optimize voyage to reduce emissions to air, automate reporting processes to enable correct and efficient reporting, and increase safety and crew welfare through stable connectivity.

In addition to connecting to Vessel Insight and access to its related applications, Kongsberg Digital will provide close follow-up to MSC, an important part of the service offered to customers to ensure maximum benefits of digitalization and a smooth transition.