2022 June 9 16:23

ABS verifies Samsung Heavy Industries new re-liquefaction system

The re-liquefaction performance of Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) new X-Reli system for low-pressure, dual-gas engines has been verified in testing witnessed by ABS.

The design, which received ABS approval in principle (AIP) for conceptual design in 2019 and detail design approval in 2020, uses patented technology to operate the cooling process at low pressure without using additional refrigerant, according to ABS release.

The performance verification was conducted using the same equipment installed on LNG carriers to demonstrate the operating conditions when installed on ships. The system is intended to conserve LNG cargo volume under various operating conditions and minimize the release of boil-off gasses (BOGs).





