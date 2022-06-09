2022 June 9 16:17

Construction of 35 vessels is underway at SC Zvezda

Primorsky Territory based Shipbuilding Complex “Zvezda” is currently building 35 vessels, Oleg Kozhemyako, Primorsky Territory Governor said when taking part in the discussion “Far East in New Economy” as part of the Far East Media Summit held in Vladivostok. According to the official, shipbuilding facilities in Slavyanka and Nakhodka are being loaded with a new dock to be built in Dunai.



“A shipbuilding agglomeration has been creates which lets load support industries with work. We are manufacturing pod drives and assembling gas carriers. I am sure there will be no decrease in this industry for five years,” said Oleg Kozhemyako.