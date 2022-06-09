2022 June 9 17:05

A new partnership for Bureau Veritas to advance augmented ship services

Bureau Veritas (BV), one of the world’s leading ship classification societies, Laskaridis Shipping and smart tool provider Metis Cyberspace Technology have agreed to embark on a pilot project to develop and apply a new BV SMART 3 class notation covering the use of augmented data in ship operations.

Modern ships increasingly use smart systems designed to improve their operational efficiency. As part of its strategy to support maritime digitalization, BV has developed a framework of SMART notations for ships which provide consistent and uniform standards for the ‘smart’ techniques used to monitor and improve fleet performance.

In a new ‘Smartship’ pilot project, BV is working with Laskaridis Shipping and METIS to develop a range of additional class notations adapted to the latest advances in digitalization technology, with a focus on the augmented ship. The SMART 3 notation will also cover ship to shore connectivity, remote decision support and remote operations.

Laskaridis Shipping has been at the forefront of applying the advanced real-time monitoring solutions which help to optimize ship efficiency and minimize environmental impacts.

METIS Cyberspace Technology SA specializes in data acquisition, real-time performance monitoring and intelligent analytics for the maritime industry, using machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Drawing on Bureau Veritas expertise in the certification, implementation and survey of data infrastructure, the new SMART 3 class notation is expected to provide added value for owners, shipyards and manufacturers of digital solutions for the maritime industry.