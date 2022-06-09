2022 June 9 15:00

Eastern operating domain is overstretched – Yury Trutnev

It is necessary to develop shipping on the Northern Sea Route

Eastern operating domain is overstretched, Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, said when talking part in the discussion “Far East in New Economy” as part of the Far East Media Summit held in Vladivostok. According to the official, the Northern Sea Route is a way out of the current situation.



Yury Trutnev believes that despite sanctions the key goals of the authorities are the same with the Far East development remaining unshakable.



“None of the projects have been suspended. Yes, there are some delays in cases involving foreign capital,” said the Deputy Prime Minister.