2022 June 9 15:13

BHP and NYK strengthen srategic partnership to progress shipping decarbonisation

BHP and NYK have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand and deepen their existing business relationship and to support the decarbonisation of ocean transportation across their shared supply chain, according to NYK's release.

BHP and NYK will jointly study the next-generation of zero-GHG emission ships fuelled by green or blue ammonia. If feasible, this could potentially support both organisations in their ongoing efforts to achieve their respective long-term GHG emission reduction targets for shipping and present a further decarbonisation option for the shipping industry.

BHP and NYK also aim to promote the use of GHG emission reduction measures such as energy-saving innovations and technologies, and alternative lower- and zero-GHG emission marine fuels.

BHP is a leading global resources company with approximately 80,000 employees and contractors, primarily in Australia and the Americas. BHP’s products are sold worldwide, and it is among the world’s top producers of major commodities, including iron ore, copper, nickel, and metallurgical coal.



NYK was founded in 1885 and is one of the world’s leading transportation companies. At the end of March 2022, the NYK Group was operating 814 major ocean vessels, as well as fleets of planes and trucks. The NYK Group is based in Tokyo, employs about 35,000 people worldwide, and has regional headquarters in London, New York / New Jersey, Singapore, and Shanghai. On February 2021, NYK released the NYK Group ESG Story, which aims to further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy.