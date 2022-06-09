2022 June 9 14:03

Capital and LR explore the use of biofuels in pilot research project

Capital Ship Management Corp. (Capital) and LR will trial the use of biofuels in a new pilot project to support the maritime industry’s research for low to zero-carbon fuels in line with the IMO’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. The trial will test biofuel-blended marine fuel on Capital managed 300k DWT crude tanker, Apollonas.

As part of the project, LR Maritime Performance Services (MPS) team will facilitate the risk assessment of the operational impact of biofuel, orchestrate the development, implementation and calculation of the emissions monitoring programme as well as provide overall third-party verification of the trial. LR’s Fuel Oil Bunker Analysis Service (FOBAS) will also carry out the biofuel quality assessment and characterisation to cover all aspects of the new fuel management.





