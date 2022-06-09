2022 June 9 13:32

ABS grants AIP for SHI’ ammonia-fueled Neo-Panamax container vessel

ABS has granted approval in principle (AIP) to Samsung Heavy Industries’ (SHI) design for an ammonia-fueled Neo-Panamax container vessel.

Presented at the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition, the AIP confirms the design has been reviewed by ABS against the requirements outlined in the ABS Guide for Ammonia Fueled Vessels.

“This ammonia-fueled vessel represents a significant step forward in the industry’s desire to realize the emissions reduction potential of ammonia as fuel, and we are proud to use our experience to support it. Ammonia presents a specific set of safety and technology challenges, and ABS is committed to leading the industry in supporting its safe adoption at sea,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Engineering and Technology.

“Ammonia-fueled propulsion ships are one of the sustainable solutions that can realize the carbon-neutral goal of the shipbuilding industry,” said Young-kyu Ahn, head of Samsung Heavy Industries shipbuilding sales engineering team. “Samsung Heavy Industries will lead the technology by focusing on research and development capabilities.”