2022 June 9 11:26

WinGD launches software-based solution for EEXI compliance

Swiss marine power company WinGD has launched a software-based Engine Power Limitation (EPL) system to enable rapid and cost-effective compliance with the IMO’s EEXI regulations, which enter into force next year.



The solution uses the engine control system to limit engine power to meet EEXI design efficiency baselines and includes a required emergency override capability. It is applicable to all WinGD, Wärtsilä and Sulzer X, X-DF, and RT-flex two-stroke engines operating with UNIC or WECS-9520 engine control systems.



Amid concerns over yard space as operators rush to install EEXI compliance solutions, WinGD’s EPL can be installed in a single port stay with no engine downtime. WinGD has established a strong global installation network of engine experts, and authorised agents to ensure vessels can secure EEXI compliance without disrupting their planned voyage schedule.



The EPL offering complements WinGD’s solutions ecosystem of future fuel capability, hybrid power, and digital optimisation to help ship owners and operators choose the most flexible, practical, and cost-effective route towards decarbonisation.